Hillsborough police find man shot dead in parking lot. They’re asking public to help.

Hillsborough police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night at the Bellevue Mill Apartments on South Nash Street near Hillsborough BBQ.

Police officers responded to a call about a shooting around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the apartment building at 206 S. Nash St. They found a man dead at the scene, according to a town news release.

Witnesses told police a white sedan left the area heading south at a high rate of speed. They do not think the shooting was random, and said there is no danger to the public, the news release said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or a possible suspect to contact Hillsborough Investigator Andrew Jones by email or phone at 919-296-9562.

Callers who want to remain anonymous can report crime tips to 919-296-9555 or via the See it, Say it, Send it app or See it, Say it, Send it website.