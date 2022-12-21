Hillsborough prosecutors drop battery case against former Buc Antonio Brown

Prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor battery case against former Bucs receiver Antonio Brown on Tuesday, and a warrant issued for his arrest has been recalled.

Brown, 34, was previously wanted on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence battery. On Wednesday, the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office released a statement saying it had determined no charges would be filed in the case.

An altercation between Brown and a woman turned physical on Nov. 28, after which Brown threw a shoe at the woman, according to information previously released by the Tampa Police Department. He also attempted to evict her from the residence, locked her out of the home and threw many of her belongings onto the street, court documents say. Brown and the woman have four children together, with another of Brown’s sons also residing at the home, according to the documents.

The State Attorney’s Office said it had probable cause to issue an arrest warrant on one count of misdemeanor first degree battery. The woman met in-person with the assistant state attorney and victim advocate in the case on Dec. 16, the statement said.

During the meeting, the woman recanted her previous allegations regarding Brown’s intent to hit her. The State Attorney’s office said it analyzed information from an officer’s body-worn camera at the scene and other potential evidenceand determined prosecutors “could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place.”

The State Attorney’s office filed a notice of termination of prosecution on Tuesday.

“The SAO believes that all allegations of domestic violence should be investigated to the fullest extent possible,” the statement said. “Cases involving domestic violence are often difficult and involve conflicting evidence. Despite these challenges, all victims deserve to be heard, supported and protected.”

The Tampa Police Department released a separate statement Wednesday saying it “stands firmly in its decision to thoroughly investigate this case.”

The statement cites steps officers took to assist the woman, such as applying for a risk protection order against Brown and offering services from the Spring of Tampa Bay, a shelter for domestic violence victims. A judge denied the risk protection order the same day.

“The Tampa Police Department continues to encourage anyone who is a victim of domestic violence to seek help by calling law enforcement or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for immediate assistance,” the statement said.

Brown has been a frequent subject of litigation, ranging from a marketing company alleging that he didn’t pay a commission to an assault/battery accusation from a moving truck driver (who was awarded $1.2 million this fall). In October, a Sarasota man filed a lawsuit in Broward County, alleging that Brown sold him a counterfeit watch for $160,000.

Brown hasn’t played in the NFL since being formally released by the Bucs on Jan. 6, four days after his bizarre and viral exit from the sideline during his team’s game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. A month earlier, he had been suspended with two other players for three games without pay for using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Times staff writer Joey Knight contributed to this report.

How to get help

If you are in immediate danger, call 911. Here’s how to reach Tampa Bay’s domestic violence agencies for help:

Hillsborough County: Call or text The Spring of Tampa Bay’s 24-hour crisis line at 813-247-7233 or visit online at thespring.org. The TTY line is 813-248-1050.

Pasco County: Contact Sunrise of Pasco County via its 24-hour hotline at 1-888-668-7273 or 352-521-3120, or go online at www.sunrisepasco.org.

Pinellas County: Contact Community Action Stops Abuse, or CASA, by calling the 24-hour hotline at 727-895-4912, texting casa-stpete.org/chat or visiting casapinellas.org. The TTY line at 727-828-1269

