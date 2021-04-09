Hillsborough school bus driver sexually assaulted student, deputies say

A Hillsborough County Public Schools bus driver is accused of sexually assaulting a student on a school bus, deputies say.

Ronale Divad Johnson, 45, was arrested Friday on one count of sexual battery and three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The student said they were alone with Johnson on the bus when the assault took place Thursday, deputies say.

Johnson has been employed by the school system since February 2020 and worked in south Hillsborough County. He drove a bus serving East Bay and Lennard High Schools and Beth Shields Middle School.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any other information about the incident or the student, including what school they attend. Deputies believe this is an isolated incident.

“I am shocked by this employee’s actions and disgusted that this individual took advantage of a child,” Hillsborough school superintendent Addison Davis said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times. “I will be recommending an immediate termination.”