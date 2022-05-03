Hillsborough school district settles former student’s harassment lawsuit

HILLSBOROUGH – The school district has reached an out-of-court settlement with a former student who alleged that the district did not protect her from harassment by her former boyfriend.

The district agreed in March to a $95,000 settlement to the student, identified only by her initials in the lawsuit filed in September 2018 in Superior Court in Somerset County, according to the settlement reported by Transparency NJ, a website dedicated to bringing legal documents involving public entities to public attention.

The former student will receive half of $95,000 and Costello & Mains, the law firm which represented her, will receive the other half.

The student alleges in the lawsuit that she was in a romantic relationship with the boy from July 2016 to March 2017.

The lawsuit alleges that the boy was physically abusive toward her throughout the relationship until she ended it.

The harassment began after they broke up, the lawsuit contends, contending the boy spread rumors about her.

The girl complained to school administrators in May 2017 about the harassment but, the suit alleges, nothing could be done about it because it was "hearsay."

That September, the girl again reported the harassment, saying the boy continued to stalk, the lawsuit says.

According to the suit, the boy went to her Sweet Sixteen party and stared at her through a window. Later that month, the boy deliberately tried to spike her in the face with a volleyball during a game in gym class, the lawsuit says.

The harassment prompted her to be homeschooled for a month, the lawsuit charges, and again she went to school officials because the boy was in her lunch period and threatened to throw eggs at her and put eggs in her food because she was extremely allergic to them

At a school dance in February 2018, the lawsuit charges, the girl found herself with the boy who allegedly made a gun gesture at her.

She again reported the incident to school officials, and she obtained a temporary restraining order against him, according to the suit.

As a result of the harassment, the lawsuit argues, the family was forced to relocate to another county and the girl has required extensive counseling.

The girl, through her parent, filed suit claiming the school district "failed to reasonably promulgate a policy prohibiting harassment at the school district."

