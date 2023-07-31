Hillsborough sergeant arrested after argument over parking spot

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was arrested on a charge of obstruction without violence after an argument over a parking spot in Manatee County on Sunday, according to authorities.

Sgt. Brendan Fitzgerald, 52, was part of a large group of people involved in a fight over two handicapped-accessible parking spots at a private condo complex, 1501 Gulf Drive N in Bradenton Beach, according to a Bradenton Beach Police Department probable cause affidavit. Fitzgerald told police another man “struck/pushed” him during the argument, and he wanted to press charges. The man told police Fitzgerald had “struck/pushed” him first, and he planned to press charges, too.

More than a dozen people who either participated in the argument or witnessed it gave statements to police — the only person who refused to cooperate was Fitzgerald, according to authorities.

He refused to identify himself and quickly alternated between being calm and aggressive and “kept stating he was a Hillsborough sheriffs sergeant and I should take note,” the affidavit said.

“I’m a sergeant, I know the law kid, I’m not identifying,” Fitzgerald told police, according to the affidavit.

When told he was going to be arrested for knowingly and willfully obstructing an investigation, the affidavit says Fitzgerald responded by saying “This is a joke, your a joke, you can’t take me for obstruction. Learn your laws, boy!”

Fitzgerald was arrested and given a $120 bond.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said as a result of his arrest Fitzgerald has been placed on administrative leave.