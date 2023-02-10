Hillsborough sheriff’s deputy arrested on DUI charge in Tampa

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested on a DUI charge after he was stopped by a Tampa police officer late Thursday night, deputies said.

Tampa police arrested Deputy Attila Tapolyai, 29, after a Tampa police officer stopped him at about 11:56 p.m., according to a news release issued by the Sheriff’s Office on Friday. The officer observed Tapolyai’s vehicle speeding, failing to stay in a single lane and striking a curb.

Tapolyai was taken into custody and he provided a breath sample that showed his blood alcohol was .177, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

Tapolyai has been a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office for five years and is assigned to the Department of Patrol Services. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay while an internal affairs investigation is underway.

“It’s upsetting that one of our own deputies made the poor decision to get behind the wheel while intoxicated,” Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “He endangered his life, the lives of others, and betrayed the oath he made to serve and protect. He’ll now face the consequences of his decision.”