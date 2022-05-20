Hillsborough sheriff’s detectives investigate man’s fatal shooting

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man Thursday night.

Sheriff’s officials said they were summoned to the 8500 block of Pinehurst Drive, which is in the Town ‘N’ Country area, just before 9 p.m. Thursday to investigate the sound of gun shots. When deputies arrived, they found a dead man. He had gunshot wounds to his upper body.

“At this time, detectives are working to determine what happened and who is responsible,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

No other details, including the man’s name, were released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200. To submit a tip anonymously, people can contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.