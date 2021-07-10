Hillsborough sheriff investigating shooting, death at Tampa apartment

TAMPA — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential shooting death at the Willow Brooke Apartments in Tampa after a man was found dead there Friday night, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the 14000 block of Hellenic Drive, near the University of South Florida, around 10:11 p.m. Friday. They recovered the body of a man who had suffered upper body trauma in one of the complex’s apartments. A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson could not immediately confirm whether the man had been shot.

Police believe there may be three suspects in the case, based on a preliminary investigation. In a statement, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister asked anyone who knows more about the incident to come forward.

“At this time we do not believe this was a random act and the victim appears to have been targeted,” Chronister said.

The sheriff said this was the second potential homicide this apartment complex has faced in less than a week. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at the apartment complex Wednesday and found a woman dead in one of the apartments. The next day, authorities arrested a 22-year-old man, Demontrey Jackson, in connection with the case. They believe the death was the result of a “domestic-related incident.”

To report tips involving the case, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (813) 247-8200.

