Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office investigating after person dies from gunfire

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office launched a homicide investigation Friday evening after a person died from gunshot wounds, the agency said in a news release late Friday night.

Deputies were called to the 3700 block of Coral Drive just before 5 p.m. Friday and found a victim who had been shot several times, the news release states.

The victim died after being taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office news release states that the victim is male, but does not indicate his age.

Deputies had identified a person of interest in the shooting and “there is no threat to the public,” the news release states.

Detectives asked that anyone with information about the shooting call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.

No other details were released Friday night.