Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office supervisor accused of soliciting minor, authorities say

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested after authorities say he attempted to solicit sexual activity from a minor.

34-year-old Jonathan Hagen was arrested Thursday by the Clearwater Police Department, the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He is a senior supervisor at the agency’s communications center.

Investigators say Hagen traded multiple texts and images with someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl through the app Whisper. But he actually was messaging an undercover Clearwater detective.

“Whisper” is an online community where over 30 million users “share real thoughts, trade advice, and get the inside scoop,” according to the App Store. This is not the first time the platform has been used to solicit minors. According to the Western District of Virginia State Attorney’s Office, an Ohio man was sentenced to time in federal prison after he was convicted of luring someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl in April 2022.

Hagen is facing four counts of use of a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child and three counts of transmitting material harmful to a minor, authorities said.

Hagen has been working at the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office since 2014, and there have been no prior internal investigations into his behavior, according to the agency. He is on administrative leave without pay.

“I’m absolutely appalled by this man’s inexcusable behavior,” Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release. “This act goes against everything we stand for at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Clearwater Police Department investigation is ongoing.