Hillsborough sheriff’s office SUV hits man on Falkenburg Road

TAMPA — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office SUV hit and injured a man early Sunday on Falkenburg Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was walking in the southbound travel lanes of Falkenburg, just north of the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway, a little after 7 a.m. while it was still dark outside, troopers said. The SUV was heading south in the outside lane. The driver did not see the man before hitting him.

The man was 26 and lived in Palm Harbor, troopers said. His name was not given. He was taken to a hospital with injuries described as critical.

Neither the Highway Patrol nor the sheriff’s office released the driver’s name.

Hillsborough sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Granit said the agency is conducting an internal investigation, but that video and witness statements indicated the driver was not at fault.

“We have no indication that speed nor distracted driving were a factor,” Granit said.