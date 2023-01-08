Hillsborough Sherriff’s Office investigate homicide in Riverview

Hillsborough County deputies have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot by a relative Saturday night in Riverview

Just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue located an adult male with upper body trauma, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

He was transported to Brandon Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the man’s name or age but said the investigation remains active.

Detectives determined the shooter and the adult male victim are related to one another and it appears to be an isolated incident, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information on the case to call 813- 247-8200.