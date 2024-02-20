Hillsborough teacher arrested after punching autistic student, deputies say

A teacher at Eisenhower Exceptional Center in Gibsonton was arrested Monday on a child abuse charge after he punched an autistic child in the face, deputies said.

Prechae Rodriguez, 39, a behavior support teacher at the center located at Eisenhower Middle School, punched a 9-year-old student in the face on Feb. 8 after the child struck Rodriguez with his hand, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodriguez’s punch caused the student, who is non-verbal, to fall to the ground, deputies said.

Hillsborough County jail records show Rodriguez was arrested at his home in Sun City Center and booked on one count of child abuse. He was released early Tuesday morning after posting $2,500 bail.

Rodriguez could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.