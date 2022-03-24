Hillsborough teacher, coach showed porn to student, molested them, officials say

A 33-year-old teacher and coach has been arrested after authorities say he inappropriately touched a Livingstone Academy student and showed them pornographic images, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The child’s grandmother contacted the school to report that a teacher had inappropriately touched her grandchild, and the school called the Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in a news release.

Detectives investigated the complaint and identified Livingstone Academy teacher Matthew Hike as the suspect, the Sheriff’s Office said. They also discovered that Hike had shown several pornographic images to the child, according to the release.

Hike was arrested at his home in Riverview early Thursday morning and was booked into a Hillsborough County jail, according to jail records. He later was released on a surety bond.

He faces five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and three counts of selling or distributing obscene material to a minor, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In addition to being a teacher at the school for children with disabilities, Hike also was an assistant football coach at Bloomingdale High School, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hike may have abused others. Suspected cases can be reported by calling 813-247-8200.