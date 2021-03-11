Hillsborough teen, 15, held in deadly stabbing, deputies say

GIBSONTON — A 15-year-old teen is accused of inflicting a fatal stab wound early Thursday, deputies say.

Hunter Eargood was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-year-old and the man who was stabbed know each other. They got into some kind of altercation that led the 15-year-old to stab the man in the upper body, deputies say.

Then about 1:42 a.m., a caller to 911 reported the stabbing in the 8000 block of Honeywell Road, south of Riverwalk Village.

Deputies arrived and founded the stabbing victim. He was taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment but was later pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose any other information about the stabbing, including what led to the incident or what the relationship is between the 15-year-old and the man who died.

Deputies detained Eargood at the scene. HIllsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement that the 15-year-old faces a first-degree murder because of “his reckless decision to harm and kill the victim.”

In Florida, first-degree murder is the most serious homicide offense under state law. It is punishable by a sentence of death or life in prison without the possibility of parole. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that juveniles cannot be put to death, however.

Eargood is being held in the Hillsborough Juvenile Detention Center.