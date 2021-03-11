Hillsborough teen, 15, held in deadly stabbing, deputies say

Jamal Thalji, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

GIBSONTON — A 15-year-old teen is accused of inflicting a fatal stab wound early Thursday, deputies say.

Hunter Eargood was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-year-old and the man who was stabbed know each other. They got into some kind of altercation that led the 15-year-old to stab the man in the upper body, deputies say.

Then about 1:42 a.m., a caller to 911 reported the stabbing in the 8000 block of Honeywell Road, south of Riverwalk Village.

Deputies arrived and founded the stabbing victim. He was taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment but was later pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose any other information about the stabbing, including what led to the incident or what the relationship is between the 15-year-old and the man who died.

Deputies detained Eargood at the scene. HIllsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement that the 15-year-old faces a first-degree murder because of “his reckless decision to harm and kill the victim.”

In Florida, first-degree murder is the most serious homicide offense under state law. It is punishable by a sentence of death or life in prison without the possibility of parole. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that juveniles cannot be put to death, however.

Eargood is being held in the Hillsborough Juvenile Detention Center.

Recommended Stories

  • Orange County deputies, Durham police find teen reported missing Tuesday night

    Nicholas Robert Woodrum is a student at Eno River Academy in Hillsborough.

  • Not guilty plea entered in Hillsborough deputy’s death

    TAMPA — An attorney for the man accused of killing a Hillsborough County sheriff’s corporal has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. A grand jury last week indicted Travis Zachary Garrett on a first-degree murder charge in the January death of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Cpl. Brian LaVigne. Garrett faces several other charges, including DUI manslaughter. In a brief arraignment Wednesday, ...

  • Breonna Taylor's mother 'will continue to fight' for her daughter

    Breonna Taylor's mother spoke on the "

  • Amid pandemic, UK delays imposing post-Brexit border checks

    Britain announced Thursday that it is delaying the imposition of checks on some goods from the European Union to give businesses more time to prepare for new post-Brexit rules. The U.K. government says it is postponing full border controls until Jan. 1, six months later than planned, because of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Britain left the EU’s economic embrace at the end of 2020, and under a new trade deal customs inspections and other checks are required on trade between the two.

  • Baltimore teen charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy

    Baltimore police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last week.

  • New York mayor says Cuomo 'can't serve as governor anymore' after sexual misconduct claims

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Andrew Cuomo "just can't serve as governor anymore," adding his voice on Thursday to a growing chorus of calls for Cuomo to resign after six women accused him of sexual misconduct. Cuomo has denied the allegations by the women, most of whom are former aides. The most recent is an unnamed aide who told The Times-Union newspaper on Tuesday that Cuomo had groped her after calling her to the executive mansion last year under the pretext of business.

  • Man charged with killing wife, couple found in apartment

    A man has been charged with three murders believed to have been committed within a 24-hour period - the killing of the defendant's wife and the deaths of a couple found slain in their northeast Philadelphia apartment, police said.

  • Lexington man charged with two sex crimes involving minors, sheriff says

    Anyone with information about other potential incidents involving the Lexington man should call 888-CRIME-SC.

  • Queen Elizabeth Responds to Comments Made by Meghan and Harry in Oprah Interview

    In a Tuesday statement released on behalf of the queen, Buckingham Palace wrote that the issues raised in the Oprah interview were "concerning."

  • Fresno Co. deputies investigating homicide in Raisin City

    Investigators believe someone arrived onto the man's property and shot the victim in the torso.

  • Rich, developing nations wrangle over COVID vaccine patents

    Richer members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) blocked a push by over 80 developing countries on Wednesday to waive patent rights in an effort to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines for poor nations. South Africa and India renewed their bid to waive rules of the WTO's Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (TRIPS) agreement, a move that could allow generic or other manufacturers to make more vaccines. South Africa argued the current TRIPS system does not work, pointing to the failure to secure life-saving medicines during the HIV/AIDS pandemic that had cost at least 11 million African lives.

  • Number of migrant children in U.S. border facilities soars amid growing crisis

    More than 3,600 migrant children were being held in U.S. border facilities as of Thursday morning, a U.S. official told Reuters, more than four times the number in late February, a sign of a growing humanitarian and political crisis for President Joe Biden's new administration. The number of mostly Central American unaccompanied children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border has risen rapidly in recent weeks, with more children stuck in border patrol stations while they await transfers to increasingly crowded federal shelters and eventual release to parents or other sponsors. The border stations were built to house adult men for short periods and could pose a COVID-19 health risk to children and staff if they grow overcrowded.

  • Meghan and Harry news - live: Prince William says royal family ‘not racist’ after Oprah interview claims

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Meghan Markle says her family has a 'basic right to privacy'

    The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey that she thinks life is about being able to share the parts "that you're comfortable with."

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Piers Morgan quits ITV show after Meghan comments

    Piers Morgan has quit his prime-time breakfast show on ITV after facing criticism for his comments about the Duchess of Sussex.The British journalist and presenter accused Meghan of lying during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying that he did not "believe a word she said". In Sunday's bombshell interview, Meghan accused the royal family of pushing her to brink of suicide.She also alleged that someone in the royal household had raised questions about the color of her son's skin.In a series of tweets, Morgan dubbed Meghan "Pinocchio Princess" and accused the royal couple of betraying the Queen.Morgan's comments triggered more than 41,000 complaints to Britain's media regulator, which announced an investigation under its "harm and offense" rules.Carolyn McCall, the ITV chief executive, pointedly declined to back the presenter, saying that she believed the duchess, completely.In a statement released on Tuesday, the broadcaster confirmed Morgan's departure.Morgan joined ITV six years ago and brought with him his no-holds-barred interview technique.Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah has sent shockwaves through the British monarchy, with questions now being raised about its future.

  • Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears recede

    The S&P 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. An expected economic surge once the coronavirus vaccines are rolled out along with the monster fiscal stimulus have triggered inflation fears and a spike in Treasury yields, leading the Nasdaq to tumble as much as 12% from its Feb. 12 record close. The Nasdaq closed lower in choppy trade after logging its best single-day percentage jump in four months on Tuesday.

  • Tons of Nintendo Switch games are still on sale for Mario Day 2021

    Nintendo Switch games are up to 35% off in celebration of Mario Day right now at Best Buy—find out more.

  • Denise Richards marks look-alike daughter’s 17th birthday with sweet photos

    Sami, the oldest child of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, turned 17 this week, and her mom kicked off the celebration on social media.

  • A 21-year-old American scored a 3rd round KO with a booming right hand that left his opponent flat on his back

    Watch Brandun Lee add another highlight to his reel with a shot so thunderous Samuel Teah was left in a bad way for an age on the canvas.