Hillsborough teen charged with attempted murder after three homes struck by bullets

A Hillsborough teen is facing three counts of attempted murder for allegedly firing shots at three township homes earlier this month.

Ryan Vandermeer, 18, also is facing two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and three counts of third-degree endangering another person, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Vandermeer, who was being held in the Somerset County Jail pending a Superior Court detention hearing, is charged with shooting three homes during the evenings of Sept. 3 and Sept. 5.

All three homes were occupied at the time of the shootings, but no injuries were reported, the prosecutor said.

Between 10:15 and 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, the rear sliding glass door of a Robin Road residence was struck and shattered by a low-caliber bullet, police said.

During the same time, the second-floor wall of a Brookside Lane home was also struck by a low-caliber bullet, police said.

Two days later, at about 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, the rear sliding glass door of a Gateway Boulevard residence was struck and shattered by a medium-caliber bullet, police said.

An investigation by the Hillsborough Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit identified Vandermeer as the suspect, McDonald said.

On Tuesday, a Superior Court search warrant was executed on Vandermeer’s residence which seized numerous firearms and ammunition which will be forwarded for further ballistic testing, McDonald said.

Anyone with information in the investigation is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-231-7100, or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908-369-4323, or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

