Hillsborough teen charged with killing her mother and kidnapping her sibling

A Hillsborough woman has been charged with fatally shooting her mother and kidnapping her 2-year-old sibling from the Bellevue Mill Apartments on South Nash Street.

Jaydah Westmoreland, 19, is accused of first-degree murder and kidnapping, Hillsborough police reported Tuesday. She is being held in the Orange County Jail without bail, pending a court hearing at Tuesday afternoon.

Hillsborough police reported finding Delila Nicole Westmoreland, 41, dead from multiple gunshot wounds around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the apartment building. They learned while investigating the murder that Westmoreland’s 2-year-old child was missing, the report said.

Bullets entered a neighboring apartment during the crime, police said, but no one else was injured.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office helped Hillsborough police arrest Jaydah Westmoreland, who was found at a house in Durham. The child was found safe and returned to family members, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Hillsborough Investigator Van St. Pierre at 919-296-9533 or via email. Anonymous crime tips can be reported to 919-296-9555; the See it, Say it, Send it app or the See it, Say it, Send it website; and by sending the Hillsborough Police Department a message on its Facebook page.

The Orange Report

