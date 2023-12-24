Hillsborough teen killed in early-morning crash after collision sends car across roadway, striking pole before hitting cars at dealership

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old boy was killed in an early-morning crash Sunday after colliding with another vehicle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 44-year-old Wimauma man was driving southbound on US-41 in a Chevy Equinox around 1:57 a.m. As he approached the intersection of Villemaire Road, he made a U-turn.

While making the U-turn, FHP said the 44-year-old turned into the path of the 17-year-old Gibsonton boy, who was driving northbound on US-41. Despite taking “evasive action,” FHP said the 17-year-old collided with the Equinox.

Following the collision, the 17-year-old’s vehicle went into the grass median, rotated back across the roadway, and onto the east shoulder. While on the shoulder, the boy struck a concrete culvert. His car overturned several times before hitting a light pole and several parked cars at the 1st Rate Auto dealership.

According to FHP, the 44-year-old man was uninjured during the crash. The 17-year-old died at the scene.

