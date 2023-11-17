Hillsborough teen threatened to ‘bomb every school’ in Pinellas County: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday for posting threats against Pinellas County schools online, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

The boy posted the following comments to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Instagram page, HCSO wrote in a news release on Friday:

“I placed explosives set to detonate tomorrow at 3:00 in every school in the county.”

“I’m going to firebomb every school in the county.”

“I’m going to bomb every school in the county tomorrow.”

Detectives from both counties arrived at the teenager’s home “in less than an hour,” according to HCSO. The 16-year-old reportedly admitted to making the online comments.

This screenshot provided by HCSO shows the comments the teenager was accused of making on the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Instagram page

A search of the home revealed he had no bomb-making materials. No explosives were found when deputies searched the schools.

“There is no scenario where this kind of comment is a joke or funny,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We take any threat of violence, especially involving our schools, very seriously. Now, this teen will face the consequences of his reckless actions.”

The 16-year-old faces charges of written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism, and unlawful use of a two way communications device. The incident remains under investigation.

