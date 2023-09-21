Hillsborough woman was shot 12 times, autopsy says Daughter in jail awaiting trial.

A Hillsborough mother was shot 12 times before being found dead and wrapped in a comforter on her bedroom floor last month, according to an autopsy report released Thursday.

Police say 41-year-old Delila Nicole Westmoreland was killed by her daughter .Jaydah Westmoreland.

The 19-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 14 death of her mother, and with kidnapping her 2-year-old sibling from the family’s home in the Bellevue Mill Apartments on South Nash Street.

The child was later found safe and returned to family members, police said. No one else was injured, although bullets also entered a neighboring apartment, they said.

Westmoreland is being held without bail in the Orange County jail while she awaits trial.

Police and prosecutors have not commented on a motive for the fatal shooting. A brief court hearing was held Aug. 15 to determine whether Westmoreland should receive bail and to appoint a public defender to represent her.

A 911 caller who identified himself as the victim’s son called emergency responders to the scene around 7:45 p.m. Aug. 14, according to previously released 911 calls. Delila Westmoreland was dead when they arrived, the N.C. Medical Examiner’s autopsy said.

Delila Westmoreland was shot seven times in the head, twice in the right arm, and once each in the torso, breast and thumb, it said. Investigators recovered multiple .22-caliber rifle casings from the scene, along with bullets and fragments.

The victim did not have alcohol or other substances in her blood, medical examiners said.

The story will be updated.