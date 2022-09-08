Hillsdale attorney arrested for battery of a Florida firefighter

HILLSDALE — Daren Wiseley, a local attorney and former assistant prosecutor for Hillsdale County, has been lodged at the Hillsdale County Jail on a hold for Osceola, Florida where he is accused of battery on a firefighter.

Wiseley was first arrested on the felony Aug. 7 at the Hilton Vacation Club, Mystic Dunes Orlando in Kissimmee, Florida.

A police report filed in the Osceola, Florida courts states that Wiseley entered a fire rescue apparatus at approximately 1:30 a.m. Aug. 7 when firefighters was assisting his friend who was reported as sick.

Wiseley supposedly exited the truck and took off, reappearing a short time later and that is when a firefighter attempted to stop Wiseley from entering the truck for a second time.

Wiseley allegedly made verbal threats to the firefighter, grabbed the firefighter, pushed them and punched them, according to the report.

When interviewed by police, Wiseley denied assaulting the firefighter.

Wiseley posted bond for his pretrial release and returned to Michigan. He filed for a waiver of arraignment Sep. 5 in the Osceola, Florida court where he was scheduled for arraignment Sep. 6.

When Wiseley failed to appear in the Florida court on Sep. 6, the court issued a warrant for his arrest leading to his re-arrest in Hillsdale County Sep. 8.

Wiseley is tentatively scheduled for arraignment in Hillsdale’s 2B District Court at 1 p.m. Sep. 9 and is being held without bond until that hearing where he will likely be asked whether or not he wants to waive an extradition hearing to Florida.

In Florida, battery on a firefighter — in this case charged as a third degree felony — is punishable by six months in prison.

Wiseley has been in local and state news in recent weeks in the ongoing saga of a growing rift in the Hillsdale County Republican Party where Wiseley serves as chairman.

He left the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office after a year as the assistant prosecutor and eventually opened a private law firm in Hillsdale.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale attorney arrested for battery of a Florida firefighter