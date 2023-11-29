Hillsdale County couple wants to turn Lefty's into an ice cream parlor

COLDWATER — The infamous Lefty’s Lounge at 10 South Monroe may become an ice cream parlor.

Coldwater city council voted Monday night to sell the building to Jonesville dentist Dr. Cody Hawks and his wife Sydney Downey, a Jackson County teacher, for $32,000.

The former Lefty's at 10 South Monroe next to the renovated Caywood building at 8 South Monroe, which is yet occupied.

The deal must be tabled for 30 days by the city charter for other offers.

The couple are employed full-time and plan to do the business part-time with limited daytime and early evening hours during the summer months.

City attorney Megan Angel said that the couple went to “ice cream school” and looked for a place to open.

Mayor Tom Kramer said the couple is "excited and meeting with an architect this week if we approved this.”

The contract contains a development agreement requiring them to start working on the ice cream shop within 24 months. Kramer said the couple doesn’t expect to open in until the summer of 2025.

If they don’t or if they stop work, they will deed the property back to the city in return for their original purchase price, the agreement states.

Megan Angel

Councilman Jim Knaack said, “I wish we could find a perfect business to come in.” He wants a full-time restaurant, not a summer business.

Kramer pointed out restaurants don’t do well in Coldwater in the winter without summer lake residents.

Councilwoman Emily Rissman said she liked the idea of a different kind of business rather than another restaurant.

Mayor Tom Kramer

The city and Broadway Grille owner Scott Ladd rescinded a 2019 sales agreement in October after Ladd decided he did not want to go forward with a restaurant on the first floor of the building and apartments upstairs.

Ladd paid $1,000 down and monthly rent to cover taxes. He began demolition upstairs.

Coldwater purchased the property at tax foreclosure in 2019 for $23,500, then invested in asbestos remediation, ongoing real property tax payments, parking lot assessments, insurance, and other items. The total investment is approximately $40,000, according to Angel.

Kramer said, “We’ve sat on this for a long time.” He explained, “It’s pretty rough and needs a lot of work.”

Subscribe Support local news. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter.

Any profit the city could make from the building would go back to the state of Michigan under the tax foreclosure sale law.

Lefty’s shut down in June 2016 after decades downtown.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Lefty's Coldwater downtown building sale redevelopment