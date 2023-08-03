Hillsdale County judge denies motion of man accused of threatening sheriff

HILLSDALE — Judge Sara S. Lisznyai denied a motion filed by a Hillsdale man to enter evidence before his upcoming trial in a case where he has been charged with terrorism after allegedly leaving a threatening voicemail to harm Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire.

Chad Young’s defense attorney argued Monday, July 31, that Young, 50, believes audio tapes of a voicemail he allegedly left for Hodshire threatening to “gut him” have been tampered with and that Young wanted to enter evidence ahead of his upcoming trial, which has yet to be scheduled. Young believed the evidence would have shown a pattern of being mistreated by police in the past.

Lisznyai said it was rare for anyone to wish to submit evidence before a trial took place and ultimately denied Young’s motion.

Michigan’s Attorney General’s Office is pursuing the charge of making a false report of or threat of terrorism due to Hodshire being an elected official.

Allegedly, Young left a threatening voicemail for Hodshire after a criminal complaint Young filed resulted in no criminal charges against another person.

Young is tentatively scheduled for a continued pretrial conference in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court at 1 p.m. Aug. 7.

