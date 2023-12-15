Hillsdale Local School District is hiring: Here are the open positions

Hillsdale Local Schools has multiple employment opportunities for anyone currently looking for a job in the area.

According to its website, Hillsdale Local is midway between Ashland and Wooster in Ashland County. It includes three villages, which are Hayesville, Jeromesville and Mifflin. The district recently opened its new facilities that includes one school that has grades pre-K to 12th.

This is the breakdown of each position, including the requirements and who to contact for submitting applications.

Here are the current positions in supplemental co-curricular/extracurricular:

7 and 8 grade volleyball coach

Assistant baseball coach

Head softball coach

Head girls' track coach

7 and 8 grade boys' track coach

7 and 8 grade girls' track coach

Weight trainer

Certification needed are valid CPR and activity supervision validation from ODE. Other qualifications are preferred experience in the activity; knowledge of current trends in activity; demonstrate ability to work in team-oriented work environments; strong professional qualities; willingness to work with parents, booster club, and other coaches.

Those interested in the positions are to send a letter of interest to Hillsdale Local Schools' athletic director, Jodi Long at hill_long@tccsa.net or jlong@hillsdalelocalschools.org.

Hillsdale Falcons

Other supplemental positions open are the following:

Swim coach

Language arts department chairperson

Spelling bee

Middle school talent show

Jets

Mock trial

Those interested in these roles are to reach out the building principal or athletic director.

Here are the open positions in the district's maintenance department:

Custodian: Candidates for the position must have a high school diploma or GED; training and/or experience which evidences a knowledge of custodial and basic maintenance techniques; must complete asbestos training program after employment if required by employer; must pass criminal background check.

The candidates also need to have knowledge of maintenance and simple repair of small engines, including lawn mower and tractor. They are to have knowledge of plumbing and electrical repair and maintenance. The candidates must have the ability to measure and line athletics field for school athletic teams and have the ability to work independently.

A valid Ohio driver's license is further required for this role. To apply, contact the district's maintenance supervisor, Scott Hinkle, at hill_hinkle@tccsa.net. Here is the application.

Here are the employment opportunities in the Hillsdale Local Schools' transportation department:

Van Driver: Approximately three hours per day, or as needed. Interested candidates are required to have van certification, BCI/FBI background check, complete pre-service training/have valid pre-service certificate for van driver, and complete van driver physical.

Qualified applicants are to submit their letter of interest and resume/application to the district's transportation supervisor, Ora Flickinger at hill_oflickinger@tccsa.net or oflickinger@hillsdalelocalschools.org.

