Hillsdale Local Schools salaries for fiscal 2023 - who are the top earners?

Salaries of the Hillsdale Local Schools' employees for fiscal year 2023 totaled to $6,175,072.09 for the 174 district employees.

Due to the retirement of superintendent Steven Dickerson, Hillsdale Local Schools is one of the few districts in which a teacher is the highest paid employee.

Mark Hoffman, vocational agriculture teacher and Environthon advisor, ended the fiscal year with $112,005.52, which is the highest salary offered within the Hillsdale Local School district. Following him is Dr. Thomas Selvage with $102.020.91. Selvage teaches Honors English I, II; CCP English I, II; Sociology; and Psychology. He is also the social studies department chair; academic team advisor; sophomore, junior, and senior class advisor; and National Honors Society (NHS) advisor.

Former superintendent of Hillsdale Local Schools, Steven Dickerson, ended his time at the district with a salary of $86,261.56. Dickerson announced his retirement in early 2023 and the district's new gymnasium was named Steven Dickerson Gymnasium to honor him. He had served Hillsdale Local for more than 10 years. Cathy Trevathan was named the new superintendent of Hillsdale Local Schools. Prior to joining Hillsdale Local, Trevathan was at Little Miami Local School District's high school principal in Morrow, Ohio. Her annual salary is $120,000, which makes her the highest paid employee in the district going forward.

Hillsdale Local School's new superintendent Catherine Trevathan poses in front of the new school being built on the Hillsdale campus on Thursday, April 13, 2023. TOM E. PUSKAR/ASHLAND TIMES-GAZETTE

Below are the top earning employees in the Hillsdale Local Schools. For a complete list of all employees and supplemental pay, see our related story.

Last Name First Name Position/Job Title Salary Hoffman Mark Teacher/Environthon Advisor $112,005.52 Selvage Thomas Teacher/Social Studies Dept. Chair/Acad. Team/Junior Class Advisor/Sophomore Class Advisor/National Honor Society/Senior Class Advisor $102,020.91 Keib Timothy Principal $101,190.06 Williams Thomas Principal $99,801.07 Mack Michael Teacher/Math Dept. Chair/Coach Cert. Fall/Drug Free Club/Sub Custodians $97,080.66 Hays Sondra Teacher/Team Lead/Spelling Bee/Language Arts Dept. Chair/Coach Cert. Fall $91,887.91 Keesee Alan Principal $90,626.24 Dickerson Steven Superintendent $86,261.56 Call Scott Counselor/Ticket Manager $84,670.00 Hohler Kelly Counselor $84,618.64

