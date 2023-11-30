Hillsdale Local Schools salaries for fiscal 2023 - who are the top earners?
Salaries of the Hillsdale Local Schools' employees for fiscal year 2023 totaled to $6,175,072.09 for the 174 district employees.
Due to the retirement of superintendent Steven Dickerson, Hillsdale Local Schools is one of the few districts in which a teacher is the highest paid employee.
Mark Hoffman, vocational agriculture teacher and Environthon advisor, ended the fiscal year with $112,005.52, which is the highest salary offered within the Hillsdale Local School district. Following him is Dr. Thomas Selvage with $102.020.91. Selvage teaches Honors English I, II; CCP English I, II; Sociology; and Psychology. He is also the social studies department chair; academic team advisor; sophomore, junior, and senior class advisor; and National Honors Society (NHS) advisor.
Former superintendent of Hillsdale Local Schools, Steven Dickerson, ended his time at the district with a salary of $86,261.56. Dickerson announced his retirement in early 2023 and the district's new gymnasium was named Steven Dickerson Gymnasium to honor him. He had served Hillsdale Local for more than 10 years. Cathy Trevathan was named the new superintendent of Hillsdale Local Schools. Prior to joining Hillsdale Local, Trevathan was at Little Miami Local School District's high school principal in Morrow, Ohio. Her annual salary is $120,000, which makes her the highest paid employee in the district going forward.
Below are the top earning employees in the Hillsdale Local Schools. For a complete list of all employees and supplemental pay, see our related story.
Last Name
First Name
Position/Job Title
Salary
Hoffman
Mark
Teacher/Environthon Advisor
$112,005.52
Selvage
Thomas
Teacher/Social Studies Dept. Chair/Acad. Team/Junior Class Advisor/Sophomore Class Advisor/National Honor Society/Senior Class Advisor
$102,020.91
Keib
Timothy
Principal
$101,190.06
Williams
Thomas
Principal
$99,801.07
Mack
Michael
Teacher/Math Dept. Chair/Coach Cert. Fall/Drug Free Club/Sub Custodians
$97,080.66
Hays
Sondra
Teacher/Team Lead/Spelling Bee/Language Arts Dept. Chair/Coach Cert. Fall
$91,887.91
Keesee
Alan
Principal
$90,626.24
Dickerson
Steven
Superintendent
$86,261.56
Call
Scott
Counselor/Ticket Manager
$84,670.00
Hohler
Kelly
Counselor
$84,618.64
This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Hillsdale Local Schools' fiscal 2023 salaries