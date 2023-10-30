Hillsdale man accused of attempted murder, sexual assault, unlawful imprisonment

HILLSDALE — A Hillsdale man arrested Sunday appeared Monday in 2B District Court for arraignment on assault with intent to murder, criminal sexual conduct, domestic violence and other charges.

Hillsdale police had been looking for 44-year-old Justin Lee Rimmer since Oct. 15 on a felony warrant charging him with assault with intent to murder and third-offense domestic violence.

Police came into contact with Rimmer during the twilight hours of Oct. 29 in the vicinity of the home of the victim in the Oct. 15 case and learned that he allegedly committed a slew of new crimes.

Those new charges included two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as well as unlawful imprisonment, an additional count of third-offense domestic violence, and interfering with an electronic communications device.

Hillsdale County District Judge Megan Stiverson arraigned Rimmer in both cases. He pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Stiverson ordered that he be held without bond on both cases and scheduled him for a probable cause conference at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 8.

“There would be a significant risk to both the public and to the victim if the court granted bond in these matters,” Stiverson said.

A court-appointed attorney will be assigned to represent Rimmer.

Rimmer is facing up to life in prison if convicted as charged. He has previously been convicted of assaultive crimes including three prior counts of domestic violence out of Calhoun County.

Rimmer is currently listed as a parole absconder out of Lenawee County by the Michigan Department of Corrections from a prior conviction of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less then murder in 2020.

The Hillsdale County Prosecutor's Office declined to comment on Rimmer's cases Monday.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale man accused of attempted murder, sexual assault