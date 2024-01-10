Hillsdale man accused of kidnapping, rape pleads out

HILLSDALE — A Hillsdale man accused of holding his ex-girlfriend against her will, assaulting her and raping her pleaded guilty to domestic violence — third offense Monday, Jan. 8 in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Justin Lee Rimmer, 44, agreed to serve six months in jail starting on the day of his sentencing — tentatively scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 26 — and two years probation.

The plea bargain offered by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office also stipulates that Rimmer, upon his release from jail, will be taken directly to an inpatient rehabilitation facility where he must successfully complete programming.

“The victim in this case contacted our office numerous times expressing that she did not want to pursue charges in either case and was only interested in the defendant receiving help for his substance abuse problem,” Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Wisniewski stated in a release Monday.

“Based upon the victim’s statements and unwillingness to cooperate, the prosecutor’s office believed this was the best resolution to acknowledge the victim’s wishes while still protecting the public’s safety.”

Rimmer’s case stemmed from an incident on Oct. 15, 2023, where he was charged with assault with intent to murder and domestic violence — third offense; the assault with intent to murder charge, a life offense, will be dismissed at the time of sentencing pursuant to the plea bargain.

Rimmer was arrested Oct. 29 by the Hillsdale City Police Department who had been looking for him since Oct. 15 on a felony warrant charging him with the crimes. He was found in the vicinity of the home of the victim from the incidents reported Oct. 15.

Those new crimes included two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for both orally and vaginally raping the victim (whose name is being withheld due to the nature of the allegations), unlawful imprisonment, an additional count of domestic violence — third offense and interfering with an electronic communications device.

All of the charges from the Oct. 29 file will be dismissed pursuant to the plea bargain.

“It is important in situations such as these to remember that the dynamics in a relationship characterized by domestic violence are complex and do not always lend themselves to the standards required for successful prosecution in a court of law,” Wisniewski said.

Rimmer has previously been convicted of assaultive crimes including three prior counts of domestic violence out of Calhoun County.

