Hillsdale man accused of kidnapping, rape set for plea

HILLSDALE — A Hillsdale man accused of holding his ex-girlfriend against her will, assaulting her and raping her waived his rights to a preliminary examination Wednesday, Jan. 3, in the 2B District Court.

Justin Lee Rimmer, 44, instead requested his case stemming from an incident on Oct. 15, 2023, where he stands charged with assault with intent to murder and domestic violence — third offense be bound over to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 8.

Rimmer’s attorney, Keith Stickley, said Rimmer would be entering into a plea bargain with the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office who agreed to dismiss several cases against Rimmer in exchange for Rimmer’s guilty plea to one count of domestic violence — third offense, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jamie Wisniewski said the plea offer was made after she consulted with the victim in the case who agreed to the resolution.

Stickley declined comment on the case during a follow up interview with The Hillsdale Daily News until after the case was adjudicated.

Rimmer was arrested Oct. 29, 2023, by the Hillsdale City Police Department on multiple charges including attempted murder, rape and kidnapping.

The Hillsdale City Police Department had been looking for him since Oct. 15, 2023, on a felony warrant charging him with assault with intent to murder and domestic violence — third offense.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Police came into contact with Rimmer during the twilight hours of Oct. 29, 2023, in the vicinity of the home of the victim in the Oct. 15 file and learned that he allegedly committed a slew of new crimes against her.

Those new crimes included two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for both orally and vaginally raping the victim (whose name is being withheld due to the nature of the allegations), unlawful imprisonment, an additional count of domestic violence — third offense and interfering with an electronic communications device.

Rimmer has previously been convicted of assaultive crimes including three prior counts of domestic violence out of Calhoun County.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale man accused of kidnapping, rape set for plea