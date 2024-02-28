Hillsdale man accused of kidnapping, rape jailed

HILLSDALE — A Hillsdale man who pleaded guilty to domestic violence — third offense on Jan. 8 was sentenced to six additional months in jail Monday on top of the time that he has served since his arrest on Oct. 29, 2023.

Justin Lee Rimmer, 44, was also placed on probation for a term of two years and ordered to attend and complete an inpatient drug treatment program as part of his plea deal.

Rimmer was originally accused of holding his ex-girlfriend against her will, assaulting her and raping her.

More serious offenses of assault with intent to murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment, interfering with an electronic communication device and a second charge of domestic violence — third offense were dismissed pursuant to a plea bargain.

“The victim in this case contacted our office numerous times expressing that she did not want to pursue charges in either case and was only interested in the defendant receiving help for his substance abuse problem,” Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Wisniewski stated in a release Monday, Jan. 8.

“Based upon the victim’s statements and unwillingness to cooperate, the prosecutor’s office believed this was the best resolution to acknowledge the victim’s wishes while still protecting the public’s safety.”

Rimmer’s case stemmed from an incident on Oct. 15, 2023, where he was charged with assault with intent to murder and domestic violence — third offense.

Police came into contact with Rimmer during the twilight hours of Oct. 29, 2023, in the vicinity of the home of the victim in the Oct. 15, 2023 file and learned that he allegedly committed a slew of new crimes against her.

Those new crimes included two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for both orally and vaginally raping the victim (whose name is being withheld due to the nature of the allegations), unlawful imprisonment, an additional count of domestic violence — third offense and interfering with an electronic communications device.

All of the charges from Oct. 29, 2023, were dismissed pursuant to the plea bargain.

“It is important in situations such as these to remember that the dynamics in a relationship characterized by domestic violence are complex and do not always lend themselves to the standards required for successful prosecution in a court of law,” Wisniewski said.

Rimmer has previously been convicted of assaultive crimes including three prior counts of domestic violence out of Calhoun County.

