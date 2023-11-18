Hillsdale man arrested for attempted murder, rape, kidnapping set for exam

HILLSDALE — A Hillsdale man arrested Oct. 29 by the Hillsdale City Police Department on multiple charges including attempted murder, rape and kidnapping is tentatively scheduled for a preliminary examination hearing at 2 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 2B District Court.

The Hillsdale City Police Department had been looking for 44-year-old Justin Lee Rimmer since Oct. 15 on a felony warrant charging him with assault with intent to murder and domestic violence — third offense.

Police came into contact with Rimmer during the twilight hours of Oct. 29 in the vicinity of the home of the victim in the Oct. 15 file and learned that he allegedly committed a slew of new crimes against her.

Those new crimes included two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for both orally and vaginally raping the victim (whose name is being withheld due to the nature of the allegations), unlawful imprisonment, an additional count of domestic violence — third offense and interfering with an electronic communications device.

Hillsdale County District Judge Megan Stiverson arraigned Rimmer Oct. 30 on both files to which he pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Stiverson ordered that he be held without bond on both files and attorney Keith Stickley will represent Rimmer during court appearances.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

“There would be a significant risk to both the public and to the victim if the court granted bond in these matters,” Stiverson said Oct. 30.

Rimmer is facing up to life in prison if convicted as charged and has previously been convicted of assaultive crimes including three prior counts of domestic violence out of Calhoun County.

Rimmer is currently listed as a parole absconder out of Lenawee County by the Michigan Department of Corrections from a prior conviction of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less then murder in 2020.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale man set for exam in attempted murder, rape, kidnapping case