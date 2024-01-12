Hillsdale man charged in armed standoff, arson arraigned

HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale man arrested late Tuesday night at the scene of an arson turned armed standoff with police was arraigned on five felony charges in the 2B District Court on Wednesday.

Richard Vernon Kelley, 41, appeared in court via video teleconference from the Hillsdale County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.

After being advised of his rights and arraigned on charges of second-degree arson, two counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and possession of a firearm with intent, Kelley was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m.

His bond, originally set at $76,000 with 10-percent allowed, was lowered to $50,000 with 10 percent allowed.

Kelley’s arrest stemmed from a structure fire turned barricaded gunman incident Jan. 9 at 3000 Squawfield Road in Jefferson Township.

The bizarre incident was first reported just after 9 p.m. Jan. 9, when the Jefferson Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fully engulfed camper fire at the intersection with Grass Lake Road, about three miles east of M-99 (Pioneer Road).

Michigan State Police vehicles surround a home during a barricaded gunman situation Tuesday, Jan. 9, in Jefferson Township.

As firefighters arrived on scene, an urgent request was sent out for police to respond to the location for an unruly man acting strange.

When police arrived, troopers observed the man acting bizarre and carrying a firearm.

More: Armed standoff ends peacefully in bizarre incident in Jefferson Township Tuesday

He reportedly continued to go in and out of a nearby home making threats and acting strange.

As state troopers worked to de-escalate the tense situation and peacefully end the standoff, the Jefferson Township Fire Department and Hudson Area Ambulance staged safely down the road about a half mile.

Firefighters and EMS were requested to the scene once Kelley peacefully surrendered to police and was in custody.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

By the time the standoff ended, the camper was left in a smoldering heap, police reported.

Kelley was evaluated by EMS on scene before being transported to Hillsdale Hospital for further evaluation following his arrest.

Kelley faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale man charged in armed standoff, arson arraigned