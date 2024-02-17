Hillsdale man charged in armed standoff, arson waives exam

HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale man arrested Jan. 9 at the scene of an arson turned armed standoff with police waived his rights to a preliminary examination hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Richard Vernon Kelley, 41, instead asked for his case to be bound over to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court in anticipation of a possible plea deal in the matters.

Kelley stands charged with second-degree arson, two counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and possession of a firearm with intent.

Kelley’s arrest stemmed from a structure fire turned barricaded gunman incident Jan. 9 at 3000 Squawfield Rd. in Jefferson Township.

The bizarre incident was first reported just after 9 p.m. Jan. 9, when the Jefferson Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fully engulfed camper fire at the intersection with Grass Lake Road, about three miles east of M-99 (Pioneer Road).

As firefighters arrived on scene, an urgent request was sent out for police to respond to the location for an unruly man acting strange.

When police arrived, troopers observed the man acting bizarre and carrying a firearm.

He reportedly continued to go in and out of a nearby home making threats and acting strange.

As state troopers worked to deescalate the tense situation and peacefully end the standoff, the Jefferson Township Fire Department and Hudson Area Ambulance staged safely down the road about a half mile.

Firefighters and EMS were requested to the scene once Kelley peacefully surrendered to police and was in custody.

By the time the standoff ended, the camper was left in a smoldering heap, police reported.

Kelley was evaluated by EMS on scene before being transported to Hillsdale Hospital for further evaluation following his arrest.

Kelley faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged.

