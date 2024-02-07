Hillsdale man charged with CSC, sexting minor

HILLSDALE — A Hillsdale man was arraigned Friday, Feb. 2, in the 2B District Court on three criminal sexual conduct allegations and for sexting a minor.

Chad Alan Porter, 37, appeared in court via video teleconference from the Hillsdale County Jail Feb. 2 when he was read a criminal complaint charging him with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a life offense, and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both 15 year felonies.

All three criminal sexual conduct allegations reportedly occurred between June 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2017.

Porter was arraigned in a second case stemming from Aug. 1, 2023 when he allegedly sent a 15-year-old female an explicit photograph of himself.

In the second case, Porter was charged with distributing sexually explicit material to a minor and using a computer to commit a crime.

Judge Megan Stiverson set bond in the first file at $100,000 cash and, in the second file, at $10,000 with 10-percent allowed.

Porter will appear back in the 2B District Court for a probable cause conference on all matters at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14.

