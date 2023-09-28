Hillsdale man charged in Sept. 3 stabbing waives preliminary exam

HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale man arrested in connection with the Sept. 3 stabbing incident in Woodbridge Township waived his rights to a preliminary examination hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in 2B District Court.

Steven Ray Betzer, 36, instead requested his case — where he stands charged with first-degree home invasion and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder — be bound over to 1st Judicial Circuit Court for further proceedings.

Betzer is considering a plea offer made by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office and will appear for arraignment in circuit court at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 2.

Betzer’s arrest stems from an incident in the 9000 block of Crampton Road on Sunday, Sept. 3, when authorities and medical first responders were dispatched to a stabbing at about 8:15 p.m.

The victim — a 58-year-old man from Hillsdale — sustained multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to police.

The victim identified Betzer as his assaulter to authorities who then launched an all-night manhunt.

Police reported learning that after Betzer stabbed the victim he returned to a family member's residence and told them about the stabbing and requested a shotgun. The family member refused to provide a shotgun to Betzer who then left their home on foot and was believed to be armed with a knife.

A police tracking dog search was conducted unsuccessfully; Betzer was later found and arrested by Hillsdale County sheriff's deputies after he broke into another residence in Cambria Township.

Betzer faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted as charged and is being held on a $75,000 bond with 10% allowed.

