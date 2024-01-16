Hillsdale man charged with seven counts criminal sexual conduct

HILLSDALE — A Hillsdale man was arraigned Friday, Jan. 12, in the 2B District Court on seven counts of criminal sexual conduct.

The Michigan State Police arrested Tony Oliver Diller, 55, Thursday on a felony warrant charging him with five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Judge Megan Stiverson lowered Diller’s bond from $560,000 with 10 percent allowed to $300,000 with 10 percent allowed Friday and tentatively scheduled his case for a probable cause conference at 10 a.m. Jan. 24.

Diller’s court-appointed attorney will have a chance to meet with the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office during the probable cause conference Jan. 24 to discuss evidence discovery in the case and preliminary matters before a preliminary examination hearing is held Jan. 31.

The prosecutor’s office bears the burden of establishing probable cause conference that a crime was committed and that Diller is the one responsible for the crimes for which he has been charged.

If both elements are established, the case would then be bound over to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court for further hearings.

Diller faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged.

