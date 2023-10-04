Hillsdale man charged in stabbing considering plea deal

HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale man arrested in connection with the Sept. 3 stabbing incident in Woodbridge Township is tentatively scheduled for a pretrial conference at 1 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Steven Ray Betzer, 36, charged with first-degree home invasion and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, is considering entering a no-contest plea at his Oct. 9 court appearance. Details of the plea offer were not immediately made public.

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated like one for sentencing. Certain conditions have to exist for a no-contest plea to be accepted, such as the possibility the defendant will face civil liability or they have no memory of what happened and cannot tell the judge what they did.

Betzer waived a preliminary examination hearing in the 2B District Court in late September in anticipation of accepting a plea bargain offered by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office.

His arrest stems from an incident in the 9000 block of Crampton Road on Sunday, Sept. 3, when authorities and medical first responders were dispatched to a stabbing around 8:15 p.m.

The victim — a 58-year-old man from Hillsdale — sustained multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. He has since been released from the hospital.

The victim identified Betzer as his assaulter to authorities who then launched an all night manhunt on the night of the stabbing.

Police learned that after Betzer stabbed the victim he returned to a family member's residence and told them about the stabbing and requested a shotgun. The family member refused to provide a shotgun to Betzer who then left their home on foot and was believed to be armed with a knife.

A canine track was conducted unsuccessfully; Betzer was later found and arrested by Hillsdale County sheriff's deputies after he broke into another residence in Cambria Township.

Betzer faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted as charged and is being held on a $75,000 bond with 10% allowed.

