Hillsdale man charged in stabbing sentencing to prison

HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale man arrested in connection with a stabbing Sept. 3 in Woodbridge Township was sentenced to 8-20 years in prison Monday, Dec. 4, in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Steven Ray Betzer, 36, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder as a habitual offender — third offense on Oct. 16.

He was on probation at the time of the stabbing for narcotics offense and breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny.

“My mental health wasn’t right at the time,” Betzer said. “I was off my meds and getting high.”

Betzer, through his attorney, Keith Stickley, pleaded for assistance with long-term substance abuse issues, but Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jamie Wisniewski highlighted Betzer’s criminal past in her rebuttal, noting that his record dated back to 2004 when he was arrested for similar offenses.

Betzer had ample opportunity to seek substance abuse counseling since then but only continued to conduct repeated criminal behavior including manufacturing methamphetamine and burglaries.

“That record is very clear that he is not willing to comply with court orders in any fashion,” Wisniewski said. “There have been plenty of opportunities for him to get his head on straight.”

Judge Sara S. Liszyai concurred with Wisniewski.

“There is a pattern here and it’s a dangerous one,” Lisznyai said.

Lisznyai added that Betzer had five prior felony convictions on his record and three misdemeanors and that Betzer was on intensive probation for substance abuse at the time of the stabbing.

Turning to sentencing, Lisznyai ordered that Betzer be committed to the Michigan Department of Corrections for a term of 8-20 years for the stabbing. He will serve a consecutive 2-10 years in prison for his probation violation.

Betzer’s latest arrest stems from an incident in the 9000 block of Crampton Road on Sunday, Sept. 3, when authorities and medical first responders were dispatched to a stabbing around 8:15 p.m.

The victim — a 58-year-old man from Hillsdale whose name has yet to be released by authorities — sustained multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. He has since been released from the hospital.

The victim identified Betzer as his assaulter to authorities who then launched an all night manhunt on the night of the stabbing.

Police learned that after Betzer stabbed the victim he returned to a family member's residence and told them about the stabbing and requested a shotgun. The family member refused to provide a shotgun to Betzer who then left their home on foot and was believed to be armed with a knife.

A canine track was conducted unsuccessfully; Betzer was later found and arrested by Hillsdale County sheriff's deputies after he broke into another residence in Cambria Township.

