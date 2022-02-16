Hillsdale man charged with stabbing at store set to appear in court

A Hillsdale man, charged with a stabbing at an auto-parts store earlier this month, is set to appear for a preliminary examination hearing in the 2B District Court on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Shaun David Helton, 39, charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less then murder — a 10 year felony in the state of Michigan — appeared in the 2B District Court Wednesday morning for a probable cause conference where his attorney, Rod Dunham, made a request for medical records in the case and asked for the examination hearing to be set.

Helton was arrested Feb. 8 in connection with a stabbing during a physical altercation at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Hillsdale.

Helton was also injured during the altercation, court records show.

Judge Megan Stiverson, during arraignment, read court documents that alleged Helton used a folding knife to stab Jimmie Clouse.

“I have no problem with Mr. Clouse, that fight last night was bull,” Helton said on his own behalf during arraignment before being interrupted by Keith Stickley, the arraignment attorney.

Stiverson found cause in Helton’s criminal history to set bond in the matters at $25,000 with 10-percent allowed. Helton’s history includes numerous assaultive-type crimes dating back to 2001.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale stabbing suspect to appear for exam