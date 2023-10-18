HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale man arrested in connection with a stabbing Sept. 3 in Woodbridge Township pleaded guilty to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder as a third-offense habitual offender.

Steven Ray Betzer, 36, faces up to 20 years in prison at the time of his sentencing hearing — tentatively scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 11. A second charge, first-degree home invasion, will be dismissed pursuant to the plea bargain.

Betzer waived his rights to a preliminary examination hearing in 2B District Court in late September in anticipation of accepting the plea bargain.

His arrest stems from an incident in the 9000 block of Crampton Road on Sunday, Sept. 3, when authorities and medical first responders were dispatched to a stabbing at about 8:15 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The victim — a 58-year-old man from Hillsdale — sustained multiple, non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. He has since been released from the hospital.

Subscribe Now: Subscribe Now:

The victim identified Betzer as his assaulter to authorities who then launched an all-night manhunt on the night of the stabbing.

Police learned that after Betzer stabbed the victim he returned to a family member's residence and told them about the stabbing and requested a shotgun. The family member refused to provide a shotgun to Betzer who then left their home on foot and was believed to be armed with a knife.

A canine track was conducted unsuccessfully; Betzer was later found and arrested by Hillsdale County sheriff's deputies after he allegedly broke into another residence in Cambria Township.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale man charged in Woodbridge Township stabbing pleads guilty