A Hillsdale man, who pleaded guilty to lying to a police officer in connection with a 2020 hit-and-run crash, was sentenced to six months jail and two years probation Monday in 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Tanner William Teneyck, 21, entered into a plea bargain in January with the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office who agreed to dismiss charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing serious injury and driving without insurance causing serious injury in exchange for his plea.

Teneyck admitted in January that he was the driver of a 1995 Dodge Dakota pickup truck in October 2020 which struck and seriously injured Matthew Collison of Reading on Quakenbush Road.

“I was driving and um I had hit something in the road but I didn’t know what it was,” Teneyck said in January. “I stopped the vehicle and looked around but I didn’t see anything so I drove away.”

In May 2021, several months after the crash, Teneyck was at the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated matters when he was questioned by deputies about the crash. Teneyck told investigators during their initial questioning the pickup truck was inoperable at the time of the crash in October 2020 and he denied being involved.

However, as the investigation progressed, police determined Teneyck had lied during initial questioning and he was arrested Sept. 7, 2021.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale man jailed for hit and run crash