Hillsdale’s mayor sets eyes on Lansing again

HILLSDALE — Hillsdale Mayor Adam Stockford announced at the end of 2023 his intent to run for Michigan’s 58th District Representative seat, currently held by Andrew Fink (R-Adams Township) who is running for Michigan’s Supreme Court this year.

“My hopes for Lansing are a series of bills restoring authority and autonomy to local township boards, school boards, and city councils,” Stockford stated in an email to The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 2.

“I believe local officials know their communities best, better than Lansing, and are well equipped to make decisions that affect their constituents day to day life.”

Stockford — who has aligned himself with the America First Republicans of Hillsdale County — further stated that he believes in self-government and that he wants to reverse some of the “disastrous green energy mandates coming from the capitol,” amongst other things.

“Energy is a big plank in my platform, and being the mayor of a city with its own power company gives me a better understanding of how those green energy policies will make Michigan energy less efficient and more expensive,” Stockford stated. “There’s still time, but we need bold legislators. I don’t want to go to Lansing to make friends. That’s never been my motivation.”

Stockford added that his local experience as both a councilperson and mayor makes him the best candidate as counties, in many ways, have become extensions of state government.

Chartered cities, such as Hillsdale, Jonesville, Coldwater, Reading, etc., draft their own ordinances, making them more similar to the legislature, Stockford stated.

“That experience will give me a leg up on the competition. I don’t subscribe to nanny state policies that tell constituents that politicians know better than they do regarding the major decisions that affect their family, their health, and their professions.”

Under Stockford’s mayoral tenure, the city has seen an increased drive to fix local streets, established a school resource officer program with Hillsdale Community Schools, and he’s taken action to establish a Homeless Task Force to address Hillsdale’s fluctuating homelessness crisis.

Stockford stated that local Republican infighting over the past year is a “non-factor.”

“There’s more important things to work on and it’s going to have to be a group effort,” Stockford stated. “Truthfully, some of my closest allies on council are members of the ‘other’ faction and so are many of my dearest friends. The pro-Trump America First faction decided a year ago to focus our efforts on local charity, not petty bickering over positions, or wasting the court’s money and time on nonsense. Anyone who wants to keep the bickering going, they’re welcome to. It will not be a part of our campaign.”

Stockford has sided with the America First faction of the Hillsdale County Republican Party, having served as vice chair, which split into two separate organizations after the Leininger faction, chaired by Brent Leininger, took the issue to court.

The America First faction is now going by the America First Republicans and operate outside the parameters of the Hillsdale County Republican Party with competing conservative agendas.

Stockford, a Hillsdale native, graduated from Hillsdale College in 2015 with a degree in politics and was then appointed to the city’s zoning board of appeals before being elected to the Hillsdale City Council as a representative of Ward 1.

He was elected mayor of Hillsdale in 2017, taking office in January 2018.

Stockford ran for the 58th District seat in 2020 and lost to Fink.

