A Hillsdale man, on felony probation for two previous convictions in 2021, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine Monday in a new criminal case.

Matthew Thomas Shankster, 20, was placed on felony probation in the summer of 2021 for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and flee/elude police in the third degree.

A short time after being released from a nominal jail sentence, on Dec. 14, 2021, Shankster was the passenger in a vehicle stopped by authorities in the city of Jonesville. Officers discovered suspected methamphetamine in Shankster’s possession at the time.

He pleaded guilty to the methamphetamine charge on Monday — a 10-year felony — and guilty to two counts of probation violations due to the new criminal conviction.

Shankster is tentatively scheduled to re-appear in the circuit court at 8:30 a.m. March 21 for sentencing on the latest charge and the two probation violations.

He remains jailed pending sentencing.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale probationer pleads guilty to new charge