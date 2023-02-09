No weapons found as Hillside High in Durham placed on secure status for second day

One day after a shooting near Hillside High that killed a 17-year-old student, the school was placed on “secured status” again due to police activity in the area, Durham police said.

At 1:34 p.m., Durham police tweeted that they were investigating an anonymous tip from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office about weapons in the woods near the campus on Fayetteville Road.

Just before 2 p.m., the school was taken off of secure status, which is a step below a lockdown. At 2:08 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said no weapons were found and the area has been cleared.

Durham Police Lt. Quincey Tait told The News & Observer she did not know if the search was connected to Wednesday’s shooting.

She said police believe Wednesday’s shooting was not random.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, two students, ages 15 and 17, were shot near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham. Both teenagers were taken to the hospital where the older student died.

Durham Police is assisting DSO at Hillside HS regarding an anonymous tip about weapons in the woods near campus. The school was placed on secure status while police search the area. Officers will remain in the area while the investigation continues. DPS is contacting parents. pic.twitter.com/6BcylxY0hK — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) February 9, 2023

A Durham Public Schools spokesperson said that, to his knowledge, Thusday’s search didn’t involve students.

Community reacts

Hillside Principal William Logan confirmed in a message to families Wednesday evening that the two teens attended Hillside but that the incident took place about a quarter-mile from campus.

“They and their families are in our thoughts and prayers,” according to the message.

On Thursday, DPS Superintendent Pascal Mubenga also shared a statement.

“I am heartsick about the loss of one of our students,” he said. “His family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers — but we need more than thoughts and prayers. Our students are clamoring for an end to gun violence, and our community must come together to deliver it.”

Just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Durham police announced that Hillside High School and W.G. Pearson Magnet Elementary had been placed on “secure status” due to a security threat in the area. During this time, students and staff were allowed to move freely about the buildings but were not allowed to leave.

This status was lifted just before 3 p.m., according to police.

Mayor Elaine O’Neal briefly commented on the situation at the start of Thursday’s City Council work session.

“As the (city) manager was walking in a few minutes ago she said that I needed to check on Hillside High. That school is currently in the middle of a situation,” O’Neal said. “I just ask we take a moment to think about what happened yesterday, what is currently happening right now.”

“My heart is really heavy,” she said.

Staff writer Mary Helen Moore contributed to this report.