Hillside man charged with ten felony counts of burglary after authorities allege he was part of smash-and-grab crew operating in city

A Hillside man was charged with ten felony counts of burglary on Monday, with authorities alleging he was part of a crew that operated around Chicago.

Dion Butts, 24, was arrested by members of the Chicago Police Department, the Organized Retail Crime Task Force and U.S. Marshals in the 100 block of South Oak Avenue in Hillside on Sunday, according to a press release.

Butts was identified as one of the offenders who forced entry into multiple businesses across the city and stole more than $180,000 worth of merchandise and cash, authorities said. The series of burglaries took place between November 26 and February 3, police said.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Superintendent David Brown alleged Butts was a member of a prolific smash-and-grab crew.

Butts appeared in bond court on Monday where the series of alleged burglaries was recounted.

On November 26 at approximately 1:03 a.m., Butts along with other defendants who were not named used a brick to break through a glass window to enter a GameStop where they stole games before fleeing in a Jeep, prosecutors said. Two liquor stores were allegedly hit the same night by the group.

On January 4, Butts along with others allegedly burglarized Burberry on Michigan Avenue, taking $70,000 in merchandise, according to prosecutors. A lawyer for Butts could not immediately be reached.

Judge Mary Marubio set a cash bond in the amount of $150,000. Butts is due back in court on March 28.

