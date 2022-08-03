How the Hillside Strangler case helped make L.A. 'serial killer capital of America'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lorraine Ali
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Hillside Strangler
    American serial killers
  • Kenneth Bianchi
    American serial killer
  • Angelo Buono Jr.
    American serial killer (1934-2002)
Kenneth Bianchi
Kenneth Bianchi, confessed killer in five of the Hillside Strangler murders, testifies during a pretrial hearing in front of Judge Ronald George in Los Angeles Superior Court in 1981. (Associated Press)

Los Angeles has been called many things: City of Angels, Tinseltown, La La Land. But it also gained a name for a decidedly less glamorous distinction in the 1970s and 1980s: Serial Killer Capital of America. In the decades between the 1969 Manson Family murders and the 1989 conviction of Richard Ramirez, a.k.a. the Night Stalker, there were so many serial murders to keep track of that traumatized Angelenos needed a flow chart to keep up. There was the Skid Row Stabber. The Sunset Strip Killer. The West Side Rapist. The Toolbox Killers. The Grim Sleeper. The Freeway Killer. (“He” ended up being three killers who committed a string of separate murders.) During this period, more than 20 serial killers were reportedly operating simultaneously in Los Angeles.

A four-part true crime docuseries premiering Tuesday on Peacock focuses on one of the more notorious cases to rise out of that dark era. “The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise” revisits the killing spree of the so-called Hillside Strangler, a phantom behind the killings of 10 women in Los Angeles in 1977 and 1978. The city was gripped with fear as body after body was found dumped in the hills above Glendale and Eagle Rock, near Dodger Stadium in Elysian Heights, on a residential street in La Crescenta, near a freeway offramp in Los Feliz.

"Devil in Disguise" is not as powerful or haunting as Netflix's “Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer,” but it’s equally as fascinating in its deep exploration of another notorious crime that captured the city's imagination. It chronicles the homicides of victims ranging in age from 12 to 28 and the extensive investigation by law enforcement, as well as the mindset of the men ultimately convicted of the slayings, cousins Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono.

The story is told primarily via exclusive new interviews with those close to the case, such as Bianchi’s former girlfriend, and archival footage, including local news clips of reporters covering the latest developments in the Hillside Strangler slayings.

black-and-white photo of a man in court
Angelo Buono in court in Los Angeles in 1981. (Wally Fong / Associated Press)

Footage of interrogation sessions with Bianchi stand out here, taking this series deep into the mind of a sociopath who killed at least 12 women (two of them in Bellingham, Wash.) before his 1979 capture. Bianchi presents as a charming, mild-mannered and clean-cut young man who once worked as a security guard. Psychiatrists who thought they’d hypnotized Bianchi diagnosed him with dissociative identity disorder, claiming a personality separate from himself committed the murders. The filmed sessions were the basis for an insanity defense — until other mental health experts discovered that Bianchi was a master manipulator and compulsive liar who had faked his hypnosis.

Bianchi’s girlfriend at the time of the Los Angeles killings, Eagle Rock resident Sheryl Kellison, is also featured throughout the series. She was 17 when they began dating and said that her 25-year-old boyfriend appeared to be thoughtful and courteous, even though he never revealed much about himself. She would visit him at his cousin’s auto upholstery business in Glendale, which homicide detectives later determined was the scene of the killings. She said that Buono was strange and withdrawn, but she had no idea the men were orchestrating their reign of terror out of the shop.

The cousins resided in a house located next to the shop on Colorado Boulevard, a location that still serves as an auto body garage today. They allegedly impersonated police officers to lure in their victims from nearby locales — an RTD bus bench in Eagle Rock, the Tamarind Terrace apartments Hollywood — before raping, torturing and murdering them, then discarded their bodies on hillsides around the city. Sex workers were their earliest victims, a high-risk population that didn’t draw much press when they turned up dead. But when two young girls were found murdered after they never returned from a trip to the mall, investigators launched an intensive manhunt.

Multiple interviews with those close to the case paint a vivid picture of a city on edge and the desperate effort to end the carnage. Among those interviewed are former LAPD and Glendale homicide detectives and other law enforcement; family members of the victims; a former reporter; a juror from the Buono trial; and playwright Veronica Compton, who served time after attempting a copycat killing meant to cast Bianchi, with whom she was in a relationship, as wrongly convicted.

"Devil in Disguise" points out that the Hillside Strangler case is the longest criminal trial in U.S. history, concluding with Angelo Buono's trial in 1983. Another dubious distinction for Los Angeles, the city good true crime documentaries are made of.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Mount Vernon man charged with killing sister's ex-boyfriend in street fight starts trial

    Carlton Naughton claims self defense in the killing of Chinyelu Browne in Mount Vernon.

  • Store owner recovering after dramatic fightback against would-be robber

    A store owner in Norco is recovering at the hospital after suffering a heart attack following a dramatic fightback against an armed would-be robber who targeted his business.

  • Say goodbye to moldy produce with this genius TikTok kitchen hack

    If you hate having to throw away fruits and veggies because they went bad after cutting them, Amazon has you covered with this genius kitchen hack.

  • Two top House Dems decline to say Biden should run in 2024

    Two powerful House Democrats from New York each declined Tuesday to say that President Joe Biden should run for the White House again in 2024. Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, two of the party's establishment liberals who chair powerful committees and are competing for a Manhattan-area House seat, shied away from supporting the president when they were asked in a televised debate whether Biden should seek a second term.

  • I just spent a week in Paris. Here's how I took the high-low approach to French dining

    If you, like 33 million other people, are headed to Paris this year, check out this high-low restaurant approach our dining columnist put together.

  • NAACP Leaders Urging Biden To Cancel $50K In Student Debt For Black Americans

    As the nationwide pause on federal student loan payments approaches its Aug. 31 cutoff date, all eyes are on President Joe Biden to see whether he’ll re-extend the pause or usher in legislation to provide debt relief.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • California Mom Vanishes After Suddenly Leaving Son’s Game — Could Her Dog Hold Clues To Her Disappearance?

    No one knows why Heidi Planck, a devoted mom, suddenly left her son’s football game at half-time and never returned. But the 38-year-old’s dog Seven — who had been with her at the game — may have provided a vital clue about what happened next. In the months since Planck disappeared on October 17, 2021, her case has caused rampant speculation among the Los Angeles-area community she had called home. “Heidi Planck’s disappearance has been all over the news in Los Angeles and since it’s unsolved an

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • Plea deal reached for Fresno man who sexually abused girl, 12, with wife and girlfriend

    All three adults, who police said were in a “throuple” relationship together, have now been convicted.

  • California Sheriff Raids Indiana Auto Shop

    Yes, you read that right…

  • Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

    The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state prison system, which can't ensure his safety from attacks by other inmates, the lawyer said.

  • Man killed taking out trash as he and friend cooked for homeless people, Texas cops say

    The 20-year-old man worked for a nonprofit organization, police said.

  • I-43 SB lanes closed due to shooting investigation

    The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting on I-43 Tuesday.

  • Texas trial begins for man accused of killing his daughters

    A man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel was “obsessed with possession and control,” a prosecutor said Tuesday during opening statements of his capital murder trial. “He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they and who they could date," prosecutor Lauren Black said. Yaser Said, 65, is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008.

  • 'Asian American frontline worker is NOT afraid': SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

    An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco. The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night. The employee, identified only as Mary, is seen following the man and calling him out.

  • Emerging crime capitals of America: These cities have the highest murders per capita

    Major U.S. cities ranging from New Orleans to Rochester, New York, have the highest murder rates per 100,000 people, according to an analysis of June police data.

  • 70-year-old Asian woman brutally beaten, robbed twice by 4 juveniles in SF apartment complex

    A 70-year-old Asian woman was brutally beaten and robbed twice by four juveniles in broad daylight at her apartment complex in San Francisco. The woman, identified as Mrs. Ren, was approached by four juveniles who asked her for the time in the hallway of her apartment complex on July 31. “They search my body and I quickly realize they’re up to no good,” Mrs. Ren told ABC 7.