Hilltop shooting at illegal bar leaves 24-year-old dead

An early morning shooting Friday at an illegal after-hours bar in the Hilltop has left one man dead and Columbus police looking for answers.

Just after 3 a.m., police were called to the southeast corner of W. Rich Street and Glenwood Avenue just south of West Broad Street on a report of a shooting. There they found Ezekial Davis, 24, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Columbus Division of Fire paramedics transported the victim to Grant Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:32am.

Homicide Sgt. Scott LeRoy said that an argument preceded the shooting. And that there were few, if any, good witnesses.

"There definitely was an altercation inside the place," he said. Video footage provided by the building's out-of-state owner showed "screaming and pointing," but not the actual shooting, LeRoy said. "Our hope is that we develop some names and faces."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

dnarciso@dispatch.com

