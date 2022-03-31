Hilltown woman, owner of Chalfont pizzeria, charged with killing partner

Anna Maria Tolomello wanted a hole dug in her Hilltown backyard, and she asked around about any tricks to rid a garage of a skunk smell.

The hole, police said, needed to be 7-feet long, 3 feet wide and 3 feet deep.

Around the same time, her partner and co-owner of Pina's Pizzeria on East Butler Avenue in Chalfont went missing. Shop employees hadn't seen Giovanni Gallina, 65, and his son in Italy couldn't reach him, police said.

Tolomello would only say he went out of town on business and offered no other details — until police showed up at her Limekiln Pike house Tuesday with a warrant.

She had paid and had the hole dug just that day.

Authorities say Tolomello admitted to killing Gallina on March 16 during an incident when she said he was choking her in their bedroom. She told police it was self defense and she should have called them a week ago.

The hole, she allegedly told police, was to bury Gallina. And the smell was his decomposing body that she left in the house wrapped up.

On Wednesday, Tolomello, 58, was arraigned on charges alleging she killed Gallina, and tried the hide his body. The couple owned the pizzeria together.

She is charged with homicide, which is a felony, as well as misdemeanor offenses of possessing an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. She was jailed without bail Wednesday.

Hilltown police and county detectives began investigating Monday, when Gallina's son, who lives in Italy, had reported to police that he had not heard from his father since about March 16. He told police his father lived with Tolomello.

She told his son that he was out of town on business, and said she was not sure for how long, according to court documents. She refused to tell him where Gallina went, and told him he had left his phone at the pizzeria before leaving, according to police.

His son told police that was unusual, and that Gallina would not leave without his phone, nor would he go out of town, except occasionally to Atlantic City or New York City for a few days, Hilltown police said.

Investigators spoke to employees at the pizza shop, and they said they had not seen Gallina in a while, according to authorities.

Investigating detectives found that on March 19, Tolomello had contacted someone asking if they could dig a hole in her backyard to bury something, charging documents allege. She would not elaborate why, but said the hole needed to be 7 feet long, 3 feet wide and 3 feet deep, according to police allegations. She said she would fill the hole up herself with a shovel afterward, according to officials.

A day earlier, she had also asked someone for "any tricks" to remove a skunk smell from her garage, charging documents state. On Tuesday, the person she had contacted dug the hole for her, according to police.

That day, police showed up at her house on Limekiln Pike with a search warrant. Tolomello told them she knew why they were there, and admitted she should have called authorities a week ago, police said.

She then told police she shot Gallina in the head, in self-defense on the night of March 16, and that his body was in the bedroom of the home, court documents state. She later told police that he was choking her in their master bedroom, and she shot him in the temple, killing him, police said.

Tolomello admitted that the hole was dug to bury the body, and that the earlier question of the "skunk smell" was to cover the smell of the decomposing body, charging documents allege. Tolomello said she intended to pave over the hole to hide Gallina's body, authorities said.

She told authorities that she shot him with a revolver, which was found in a car on her property, police allege.

She also said she threw the mattress they were on away in the dumpster of their pizza shop, according to police.

Tolomello said she wiped down the gun she used for fingerprints, cleaned the night stand she retrieved the gun from and disposed of the spent shell casing from the incident, court documents state.

Investigators searched the home and found Gallina's body wrapped in a blue tarp and comforter in the home, according to authorities. Police said his head had an injury consistent with bullet entry wound to the left side of his head.

Tolomello's preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for April 19. She did not have an attorney listed for her Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Hilltown woman, owner of Chalfont pizza shop, charged with killing co-owner of business