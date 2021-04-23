Hilo couple charged with theft, related offenses, for allegedly stealing elderly woman's vehicle

Apr. 23—Hawaii island police have arrested and charged a Hilo couple with the theft of an elderly woman's vehicle.

Police said Friday evening, patrol officers responded to a call from a retail store on Makaala Street in Hilo reporting that Kade Kekoa Kapika-Overturf, 21, and Shayla Keani Fa'atasiga Kamahele, 26, were on premises despite several trespass notices.

Store security saw Kapika-Overturf and Kamahele exiting a vehicle in the parking lot, which officers later determined had been reported stolen on March 29 from another retail establishment on Makaala Street.

Officers arrested the couple, and recovered the vehicle as evidence.

On Sunday, Kapika-Overturf was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, and driving without a driver's license. His bail was set at $47, 000.

Kamahele was charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, and driving without a driver's license. Her bail was set at $46, 000.

Both remained in police custody pending their initial court appearance on Monday afternoon, where their bail was reduced.

Police remind the public that there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses, including, but not limited to burglary, theft, criminal property damage, and robbery, while the state's emergency proclamation due to the pandemic remains in place.