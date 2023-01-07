Hilo man faces charges after found sleeping in stolen truck

Jan. 7—A Hilo man has been arrested and charged for various property and drug-related offenses after he was found sleeping in a stolen truck in Hilo.

On Tuesday South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of suspicious, state-owned vehicle parked on Nowelo Street in Hilo, the Hawaii Police Department reported in a news release. Responding officers found 42-year-old Nathan Kalani Niihau sleeping in the driver's seat and arrested him. The vehicle was recovered pending execution of a search warrant.

Following an investigation, police determined that the truck was stolen in a burglary that took place on Lanikaula Street in Hilo. The burglary took place on Dec. 27, and police have identified Niihau as the suspect.

Upon execution of the search warrant on the vehicle, officers found 1.64 grams of methamphetamine, 0.67 grams of heroin and stolen forms of identification from two people.

Niihau on Wednesday was charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle; first-degree theft; second-degree burglary; two counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug; two counts of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information; and habitual property crime.

His bail has been set at $95,000. His initial court appearance was Thursday afternoon.