Hilo police shoot, kill man who attacked officers with knives

Jun. 19—For the second time in six days, South Hilo patrol officers were attacked by an armed suspect, this time a man hiding in an abandoned house who went after three officers investigating a possible burglary with two knives, cutting one on the arm before officers opened fire, killing the suspect.

Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a residential alarm and possible break-in in the 1800 block of Kilauea Avenue at about 11 :20 a.m. Friday.

When the officers arrived they could tell the home was forcibly entered, police said. The three officers entered the home and began to check the house, room by room, announcing repeatedly and clearly that they were police. While conducting their sweep, they found one of the bedroom doors locked, according to police.

After checking the rest of the house and the area outside, the officers returned to the locked bedroom, according to a news release. The officers breached the locked door, and a man with a large knife immediately attacked one of the officers, cutting his arm before the officer fired his duty weapon at the suspect, police said.

Another officer also fired at the man with the knife, killing him. The suspect was in possession of two knives when he attacked the officer, police said, The injured officer, who fired his weapon at the suspect, is a 12-year veteran. The second officer who fired his weapon has been on the force for a little more than a year. The third officer who responded did not shoot at the suspect, police said.

All three officers were wearing their issued body-worn cameras, and police recovered footage from two of the officers present. Video footage was not recovered from the injured officer's camera, and police are investigating why the camera did not record. The body-worn camera video footage that was recovered is being reviewed and will be released upon completion.

The suspect has been identified as a 31-year-old male with no permanent address. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, police said.

Police temporarily closed a section of Kilauea Avenue to investigate and reopened the road sometime before 3 :40 p.m. Friday.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section are continuing the criminal investigation into this matter while investigators from the department's Professional Standards section opened a standard internal investigation into this incident, police said. The officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy, police said.

It was the second attack on an officer and fatal shooting of a suspect since Sunday, when South Hilo patrol officers shot 34-year-old Ryan Yukiharu Santos after he opened fire on patrol officers responding to a domestic violence call in Hilo.

"I would like to extend my sincerest appreciation to our men and women in blue who risk their lives daily for the health and safety of our community here on Hawai 'i Island. The events that took place this week are extremely rare and stark reminders of the threats that each officer faces when they step out their door and away from their families every day. On both occasions, officers were attacked and their lives threatened, " said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth. "On both occasions, officers secured the scene and did what was necessary to protect themselves and neighboring community members from harm. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen, as we know no loss of life goes without grief. As we move forward from tragedy, I ask that we remember that we are all one 'ohana and that by building stronger, healthier, and happier communities, we can hope to avoid tribulations such as these in the future."

On Sunday officers responded to a call from Santos' younger brother, who alleged Santos was assaulting their mother at a home on Mokuhonua Lane shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Officers walked up to the front door when Santos emerged from the kitchen with a rifle and pointed it at the officers, according to Hawaii Police Chief Paul Ferreira in a virtual news conference Monday.

Santos began firing at officers, yelling and swearing as officers retreated, Ferreira said. Santos walked out of the home and onto a balcony where he continued to fire shots at officers.

Police returned fire. After being shot, Santos retreated back into the house, where he died. A path ­ologist determined Santos died of a single gunshot wound to the left shoulder area.

During the incident, Santos' 91-year-old grandfather, Ichiro Nakamura, went into cardiac arrest. Medics took him to Hilo Medical Center, where he died.

A pathologist determined Naka ­mura died from an acute heart attack that he suffered during the incident.